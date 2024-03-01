First NPE2024 keynote speaker selected

The Plastics Industry Association, sponsor of the upcoming NPE2024 trade show in Orlando, Fla., has announced that Michael Heinz, chairman and CEO of BASF Corp., will serve as one of two keynote speakers for the event.

“We are thrilled to have Michael give NPE’s keynote address,” said Association president and CEO Matt Seaholm. “Michael is an important voice and can speak to the critical issues facing our industry. I have no doubt he will inspire attendees to make our industry stronger and more sustainable for present and future generations.”

Heinz’s keynote session, titled “Our Plastics Journey: The Road to a Sustainable Future,” is scheduled for 8 a.m. May 8 in the Chapin Theater at the Orange County Convention Center. NPE2024 takes place from May 6 – 10, 2024. Heinz will address topics including challenges facing the industry, the importance of collaboration along the value chain, and the future of sustainability.

“I am honoured to be part of the largest plastics industry trade show in the Americas,” Heinz said. “As an industry, driving innovation toward a more sustainable future is our imperative. I am excited to share my thoughts on what is needed to make this journey a successful one and exchange with many of you at NPE.”

Advertisement

Heinz assumed the role of chairman and CEO of BASF Corp. in 2021, leading all activities of the North American affiliate of Germany-based BASF SE, one of the leading chemical companies worldwide.