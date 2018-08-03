Fanuc to build new Michigan facility

August 3, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Robotic automation supplier Fanuc America Corp. has announced plans to construct a new US$51 million facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan – to be called the North Campus – that will be used for engineering, product development, manufacturing, and warehousing.

“Robotics and automation are key drivers of manufacturing competitiveness,” said Mike Cicco, president and CEO of Fanuc America. “We’re looking forward to expanding our facilities here in Oakland County to keep pace with the growing demand for automation.”

With the addition of the new North Campus building, Fanuc America’s three facilities in Michigan total 1,155,525 square feet.

Fanuc America’s North Campus is scheduled to open in the fall of 2019; the company will hold an official groundbreaking ceremony later this year.

The expansion, expected to create 100 jobs, received a US$1 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

Fanuc America is a subsidiary of Japan-based Fanuc Corp.