Fakuma 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

After several weeks of major exhibitors either pulling out entirely or announcing scaled-back participation, the Fakuma 2020 trade show has been cancelled due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The annual event, held in Friedrichshafen, Germany, will next be held in October 2021, show organizer P. E. Schall GmbH & Co. KG announced on July 23.

“Together with all involved parties, we struggled for a long time to amend the general conditions demanded by the corona pandemic in such a way that Fakuma 2020 could have been promoted successfully,” said Bettina Schall, managing director of P. E. Schall, in a press release posted on the Fakuma website. “A hygiene and security concept was developed for safe trade fair promotion to this end. We fulfilled all of the prerequisites. However, in cooperation with the exhibitor advisory board, we’ve now decided to postpone Fakuma 2020 to October 2021.”

The current situation has made it necessary to “look at the year 2021 with pragmatism and confidence,” Schall added.

Fakuma 2021 is scheduled for Oct. 12-16, 2021.