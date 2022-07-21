Extrusion machinery maker Graham Engineering buys Kennedy Tool & Die

In a move that it says “support[s] customers throughout the life of their extrusion equipment,” extrusion technology company Graham Engineering Co. LLC (GEC) has acquired Kennedy Tool & Die Inc., a manufacturer of molds and tooling used in blow molding, reaction-injection molding, thermoforming, and structural-foam molding.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“There are good mold and tooling suppliers and good extrusion machinery companies,” GEC president and CEO David Schroeder said in a July 21 news release. “Until now, however, we don’t believe that anyone has bridged the gap between extrusion and the tooling and mold design required to make the finished product, nor the services required to maintain system performance over time. GEC continues to grow its commitment to supporting customers and their ever-changing needs by providing them a ‘one-stop shop’ and a partner to ensure performance over the life of their equipment.”

As a brand of GEC, the Kennedy operation will remain in Birdsboro, Pa., the release said, providing contributions to GEC’s aftermarket business. Reporting directly to David Schroeder, Kennedy co-owners Steve Kennedy and Scott Kroll will continue with the company as director of operations and director of business development, respectively.

Headquartered in York, Pa., GEC provides equipment for blow molding, sheet, single screw extruders, feed screws, extrusion systems, and specialized turnkey systems for automotive, industrial, construction, packaging, wire & cable, durable goods, graphics, and healthcare industries.