Extruder Pexco buys Performance Elastomers

Extruder and injection molder Pexco LLC has acquired Performance Elastomers Corp. (PEC), an Ohio-based manufacturer of dense and sponge elastomer products.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Ravenna, Ohio, near Akron, PEC’s elastomer products include both rubber-based and thermoplastic elastomers used in recreational vehicle, automotive aftermarket, marine and heavy equipment applications. The company was founded in 1992 and currently operates 15 extruders in facilities spanning over 100,000 square feet.

“Through this acquisition, Pexco looks forward to expanding the silicone and thermoplastic elastomer products and broadening its capabilities to include other high-performance polymer solutions to deliver even greater value to our customers in the mobility, recreational vehicle and truck aftermarkets as well as expand into applications within other industries where these types of specialized products are required,” Pexco CEO Sam Patel said in a Dec. 1 news release.

Pexco is headquartered in Atlanta, and designs and molds a range of custom extruded and injection molded plastics products. Pexco was acquired in 2018 by global private equity group AEA Investors. The purchase of PEC represents Pexco’s ninth acquisition under its new ownership.