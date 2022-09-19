Extruder Pexco acquires injection molder Performance Plastics

Cincinnati-based Performance Plastics molds parts for the aerospace, defense, medical and life science, and precision industrial sectors.

In its second deal this month, custom and specialty extruder Pexco LLC has acquired Cincinnati-based injection molder Performance Plastics Ltd. for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1982, Performance Plastics molds parts for the aerospace, defense, medical and life science, and precision industrial sectors.

“Performance Plastics has an outstanding reputation in the market and is recognized as a leader in the production of thermoplastic parts that are geometrically complex and with tight tolerances,” Pexco CEO Sam Patel said in a Sept. 15 news release.

Pexco is based in Atlanta, Ga., and operates multiple plants across the U.S. and Mexico. It extrudes pipe, profile, and tubing for a range of custom applications, including the specialty industrial, fluid-handling, lighting, traffic safety, fence, and electrical insulation industries. Early in September, Pexco announced that it had bought Bristol, Conn.-based polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) products molder Enflo LLC, which has a Canadian manufacturing plant in Grand Falls, New Brunswick.