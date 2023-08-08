Extruder maker Brabender acquired by Anton Paar

The deal adds to Anton Paar's product portfolio, especially in the area of material characterization.

German extrusion company Brabender GmbH has been acquired by Anton Paar, a manufacturer of specialized metrology applications, for an undisclosed amount.

Brabender, which has a North American office in South Hackensack, N.J., will be integrated into the Anton Paar Group as Anton Paar TorqueTec GmbH. Brabender’s approximately 200 employees will become part of Anton Paar.

The effective, retroactive date of the acquisition is Jan. 1, 2023.

Brabender makes single- and twin-screw extruders, and also offers measurement and process engineering solutions for the testing of various raw materials and for recipe and process development.

“The decisive factor for Anton Paar’s decision to purchase Brabender was the know-how in the development and production of world-leading measuring instruments, which the company has built up since its foundation 100 years ago,” Anton Paar CEO Dr. Friedrich Santner said in an Aug. 1 news release. “In line with its own long-term strategy, Anton Paar will sustainably expand and further strengthen Brabender’s sites in Duisburg [Germany] and Hackensack.”