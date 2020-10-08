Expoplast is now part of virtual manufacturing trade event

The Expoplast trade show in Montreal, cancelled due to COVID-19 health concerns, is now going ahead as part of a larger virtual event.

“Virtual Engineering Week” will run from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, and will present hundreds of virtual exhibitor booths spanning plastics, medtech, automation, design, and packaging.

The digital event is free to attend, and will feature daily keynote addresses; conference lineups with speakers from Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, Philips, Kablooe Design, and Siemens; live product demos with sessions lasting anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour; and live Q&As covering everything from 3D printing and next-generation technologies to packaging trends and sustainability.

