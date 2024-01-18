Exhibitor registration now open for K 2025

The trade show is scheduled to run Oct. 8-15, 2025, at the fairgrounds in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Exhibitor registration to reserve space is now open for the K 2025 trade show at www.k-online.com/2330, with the official registration deadline set for May 31, 2024.

The plastics industry’s largest trade show, the triennial event is scheduled to run Oct. 8-15, 2025, at the fairgrounds in Düsseldorf, Germany.

K 2022 exhibitors will be able to use their existing login to register for K 2025 and make any necessary changes on the registration form. First-time exhibitors will be guided step by step through the online application process.

“No other trade fair presents as many complex solutions and none is as international as K in Düsseldorf,” said Erhard Wienkamp, managing director at Messe Düsseldorf. “Its exhibitors thrill experts, users and decision-makers with outstanding quality and performance time and again. All of this makes K the perfect platform for successful international business and the No. 1 meeting point for the global plastics and rubber sectors.”