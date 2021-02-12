Exhibitor registration now open for K 2022

Registration is now open to become an exhibitor at the K 2022 trade show in Düsseldorf, Germany, scheduled for Oct. 19-26, 2022.

The deadline for registration for all the companies wishing to participate in K 2022 is May 31, 2021.

The triennial K show is the world’s biggest plastics trade event. The previous edition of the show ran from Oct. 16-23, 2019 at the Messe Düsseldorf fairground, and drew more than 3,000 exhibitors from more than 60 countries and more than 200,000 attendees.

The registration documents for K 2022 can be downloaded from: www.k-online.com/2330

Companies that already exhibited in 2019 can log in and register using their known log-in data; exhibitors taking part for the first time will be walked through the registration procedure step-by-step.