Equity firm Argosy buys outdoor furniture, traffic control products maker Barco

Barco's products use lumber made from recycled plastics, and are available across four brands.

Barco Products Co., a maker of outdoor furniture using plastic lumber, has a new majority owner: Argosy Private Equity.

Argosy has acquired a controlling interest in Batavia, Ill.-based Barco for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1984, Barco designs, manufactures and distributes commercial outdoor site furnishings and traffic safety products, many using lumber made from recycled plastics, across four brands including TreeTop Products, Barco Products, Kirby Built Products and Barco Canada.

“Barco has been transforming outdoor spaces across the nation – from parks to school yards to facilities everywhere,” said Michael Bailey, a partner at Argosy. “In addition, the traffic safety and control product segment has been growing rapidly. The company’s unique product offerings across its four brands and deep commitment to customer service have contributed to its success over the past 35+ years, which we will strive to build on alongside management through execution of strategic initiatives.”