Eptam expands medical molding footprint by acquiring Sterling Manufacturing

In a move that boosts its presence in the life sciences and medical device markets, Eptam Precision Solutions has acquired Sterling Manufacturing and its wholly owned subsidiary, Albright Silicone.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Lancaster, Mass., Sterling is specialized in plastic and liquid silicone rubber injection molding for the medical device, life sciences, consumer electronics, and aerospace and defense markets.

Founded in 1981 and acquired by private equity firm Frazier Healthcare Partners in January 2020, Northfield, N.H.-based Eptam is an outsourced manufacturer of medical device components, implants, single-use medical disposables, bio-pharma, and diagnostic devices, as well as other high-precision surgical device components. The company has over 500 employees with operations in New Hampshire, Colorado, New Jersey, Minnesota, Connecticut, and Michigan.

“By welcoming…Sterling and Albright to our team, Eptam adds world-class, highly automated, thermoplastic and liquid silicone rubber injection molding expertise, while also expanding our front-end engineering support offering and benefitting from Sterling’s proximity to many of the leading molecular diagnostic and biopharma OEMs located in the greater New England area,” Eptam CEO Mark Kemp said in a statement.