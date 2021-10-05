Entek opens new extrusion manufacturing, engineering plant in Nevada

Extrusion equipment maker Entek Manufacturing Inc. is investing US$10 million to open a new manufacturing and engineering facility in Henderson, Nevada.

The 98,000-square-foot building will be home to wear parts production, fabrication and assembly, and engineering, Entek officials said.

“We are expanding our business to better meet the needs of our customers’ growing businesses,” said Entek president Kim Medford.

According to vice president of sales Linda Campbell, Entek is experiencing “record growth” and needed the additional space to keep up with demand. “We recently expanded our machine shop at our Lebanon, Oregon headquarters, and we already need more space, and more workers, to keep up with our wear parts business,” she said.

Medford said Entek will begin interviewing and hiring new workers for the Henderson plant immediately, and the company expects to have 50 or more new team members working there by late 2022.

“[We] chose Nevada for the new facility because it is a growing area of the country with a strong labour market,” Medford said. “We used an outside firm to do a multi-city survey, and the greater Las Vegas metro area came out first when it came to the availability of skilled labour such as machinists and engineers. It’s a good location for us, and not far from our headquarters in Oregon.”

Entek’s business outlook is strong, according to Campbell.

“We have an aggressive forecast for new business in 2022 and 2023,” she said. “This expansion is the first step in what we expect to be a very active period for our company.”

Entek builds turnkey production extrusion systems, twin-screw extruders and components. Entek’s other business units make lead-acid and lithium-ion battery separators and equipment.