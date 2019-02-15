Entek Extruders names Linda Campbell as vice president of sales

February 15, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Extrusion machinery maker Entek Extruders has promoted Linda Campbell, a 30-year employee at the company and its current director of sales, to vice president of sales.

Campbell has worked in a variety of positions for Entek, including accounting, purchasing, sales, and customer support. “As part of Entek’s leadership team, [Linda] provides leadership and guidance in managing every aspect of Entek Manufacturing’s daily operations,” Entek president Kirk Hanawalt said in a statement. “Linda is the leader with primary responsibility for Entek Extruders’ customer-facing and inside sales teams and the extrusion pilot plant.

Headquartered in Lebanon, Oregon, Entek manufactures turnkey production extrusion systems, twin-screw extruders, and components for natural fibre-plastic composites, pelletizing, custom compounding, specialty sheet lines, and food and medical applications. The company also has facilities in the United Kingdom.