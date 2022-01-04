Entek buys material handling equipment supplier Adaptive Engineering & Fabrication

Extrusion machinery maker Entek Manufacturing has acquired its long-time business partner Adaptive Engineering & Fabrication (AEF) for an undisclosed amount.

Based in Placentia, Calif., AEF supplies material handling systems, specializing in difficult-to-handle and difficult-to-convey materials. “As a specialist in extrusion and downstream processing equipment, Entek has partnered with AEF on many projects, and Entek and AEF have worked together as customer and supplier for many years,” officials with Lebanon, Ore.-based Entek said in a statement. “Combining the companies was a natural next step in the relationship and an opportunity to provide a more streamlined platform for customers.”

Entek said that both companies have enjoyed “recent significant growth”. “Together we will be able to leverage our teams to better serve our customers,” Entek president Kim Medford said. “We will be even better positioned to share resources and deploy systems that will make building a plant or buying equipment solutions from the combined Entek AEF teams an even better experience.”

AEF will remain at its current location in Placentia. As part of the transaction, all of the AEF employees will stay with the company and Rick Buschini and Chuck Nadolski will continue to lead the sales, development, and installation of material handling equipment.

As it grows its manufacturing capabilities in the recently opened plant in Henderson, Nev., Entek officials said the company will build both extrusion and material handling equipment in this location, providing the necessary space and additional resources to support the growth of the combined companies.

Entek manufactures turnkey production extrusion systems, twin-screw extruders, and components for natural fibre-plastic composites, pelletizing, custom compounding, specialty sheet lines, food and medical applications, and plastics recycling.