Engel to hold virtual trade show in October

To compensate for the cancelled Fakuma 2020 trade show, injection molding machine maker Engel Holding GmbH will hold its first virtual, interactive trade show from Oct. 13-16.

“Engel is setting new standards with a completely new virtual and interactive trade fair concept in a year that will not let the Fakuma show happen,” the company said in a Sept. 2 statement. “Live exhibits, an online specialist congress, and one-on-one meetings with familiar local contacts and other experts ensure that the Engel live experience is on a par with a physical trade fair.”

Oct. 13-16 is the date originally planned for Fakuma 2020. The show was cancelled in July due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Even in times of COVID-19, Engel’s R&D pipeline is well filled,” said Engel chief sales officer Christoph Steger.

Visitors to the virtual trade fair can arrange appointments with their sales contact or a technology expert in the run-up to the event. Meetings take place via video conferencing using Microsoft Teams. During a meeting, the trade fair visitor can be guided through the exhibits online. Seven machine exhibits will be running from Engel’s headquarters in Schwertberg, Austria during the event, and will be providing insights into the new machine concepts and process technologies via video recordings.

In addition to the machine exhibits, there will be an experience zone where visitors to the virtual event can join in with the action themselves. “Tailored to the needs of process engineers, production managers or maintenance staff, for example, target group-specific tasks are being presented that can be easily and efficiently solved with Engel’s inject 4.0 products,” the statement said. “This makes it possible to experience digitalisation at first hand. Visitors can try out working in a smart factory in the experience zone.”

Engel is also organizing five Expert Talks in which product and technology experts at the company will discuss important issues impacting injection molding, such as smart machine control, data analytics, digital service concepts, innovative automation solutions, and new processing technology. These lectures will offer an overview of the progress to date and discuss the opportunities opening up as these technologies develop.

The four-day event program will kick off on the first day with a keynote speech by Engel CEO Dr. Stefan Engleder.

All presentations and expert talks will be available for download in the media library after the show. Registration for Engel virtual show starts on 21 September. For further information on the exhibits and the lecture program, go to:

www.engelglobal.com/ENGELexperience