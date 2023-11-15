Engel plans new production facility in Mexico

The location of the new plant, which will help ensure uninterrupted delivery of products and services, has not yet been determined.

Injection molding machine maker Engel has announced plans to build a new “multi-faceted” production facility in Mexico.

The location of the new plant – which will be Engel’s 10th production facility – has not yet been finalized, company officials said in a Nov. 13 statement.

Austria-based Engel said that its goal is to establish optimal sales, logistics, and production structures for each of the three major regions — Europe, Asia, and America. “It’s [our] philosophy to build our production plants close to our customers,” said Engel Group CEO Stefan Engleder. “This is why [we] decided to build another production facility in Mexico.” In Mexico, Engel currently operates a service and distribution centre in Monterrey and a facility in Queretaro that provides those services along with training and technology development.

Given “supply-chain strains and global unrest,” the decision to expand in Mexico comes at a crucial juncture, the statement added. “[Our] concept of decentralization has been a key driver of our success in the global market,” it said. “This approach ensures adaptability to dynamic market conditions, and in the face of present challenges, it has become more relevant than ever.”

The company’s Engel North America subsidiary is headquartered in York, Pa.