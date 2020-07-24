Engel opens new location in Belgium

Austria-based injection molding machine maker Engel has opened a new office in what it calls one of the most important industrial centres in Belgium.

The new office is located in Oostakker near Ghent, and is part of Engel Benelux in Houten, the Netherlands, the base from which Engel previously managed its sales and service activities in Belgium.

The new location is managed by David Deliever (Sales) and Jurgen de Maesschalk (Service).

“We have shortened the decision-making paths for our customers in Belgium and created the opportunity to hold project meetings, seminars and training sessions locally in a very efficient way and with little travel overhead”, said Arthur van Dijk, the managing director of Engel Benelux emphasizes. “The travel restrictions caused by the Corona pandemic have once again shown how important a local presence is”.

Engel officials describe Belgium as a “particularly innovative and technologically demanding market.” “Engel Benelux supports local research projects and cooperates with industry and university partners in the fields of lightweight composites and hybrid parts,” Engel officials said.