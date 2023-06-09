Engel North America opens expanded automation centre

Doubling the amount of space to 15,000 square feet, the new centre in York, Pa., has the capacity to run up to 70 projects per year.

Injection molding machine maker Engel North America has opened a new, expanded automation centre at company headquarters in York, Pa.

Officials with Engel said the centre offers 15,000 square feet of production, office area, and logistics space, providing room for increased operations. “Following a successful renovation that began in August 2022, the centre is now fully operational and offers twice as much room as before the renovation,” Engel said. “With 13 projects running in parallel, [the] expanded facility has the capacity to realize 50-70 projects per year”.

The expanded centre – which is one of four automation centres the company operates worldwide – has a team of approximately 35 members.

“We specialize in producing a range of automation products, including articulated robots and custom solutions, such as de-gating stations, label systems, conveying technologies, safety enclosures, feeding devices for insertions, quality inspection systems, cooling stations, end-of-arm tooling, and assembly lines,” said Stefan Aberl, vice president of automation for North America, who joined Engel North America President Vanessa Malena at the ribbon cutting.

Advertisement

Engel said it delivers between 350 to 400 robot and automation products to the U.S. market each year.