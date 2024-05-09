Engel expands in Mexico

The Austria-based injection molding machine maker has announced that it will build a multi-faceted facility in Queretaro.

Injection molding machine maker Engel has announced that it will build a multi-faceted facility in Queretaro, Mexico, as part of its “close to the customer” corporate philosophy.

Officials with the Schwertberg, Austria-based firm – which has North American headquarters in York, Pa. – said the company wants to establish “optimal sales, logistics, and production structures for each of the three major regions — Europe, Asia, and the Americas.” Customers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and South America will all benefit from the added capacity the new plant in Queretaro will enable, they said.

“Our investment will be around 30 million euros [US$32 million]; by the end of the current fiscal year, we plan to double the number of employees,” said Gerhard Stangl, chief production officer of the Engel Group.

Engel plans to purchase about 17 acres of land to support the expansion.

Advertisement

The company currently operates two service and distribution centres in Mexico, in Queretaro and Monterrey.