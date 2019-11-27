DSM and Shapeways partner to develop scalable 3D printing solutions

November 27, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

In a bid to make additive manufacturing more accessible for the manufacturing sector, Netherlands-based material supplier Royal DSM is partnering with 3D printing service bureau Shapeways to develop “custom and industrially scalable 3D printing solutions.”

In a statement, DSM said the partnership will allow it to utilize Shapeways’ technology to “harness the power of on-demand 3D printing at scale, with just a small line of code.”

Called “DSM Powered by Shapeways”, the technology will be available for DSM high-performance materials, with the goal of providing businesses a lower barrier to entry and quicker access to new materials and additive manufacturing technologies.

“DSM’s partnership with Shapeways will allow DSM to grow its additive manufacturing ecosystem bringing customers fast, easy access to 3D printing materials and technology,” said Hugo da Silva, DSM’s vice president of additive manufacturing. “Shapeways’ innovative product creation solutions will greatly impact the way our customers are scaling additive manufacturing solutions and experiencing new technologies.”

The partnership between the two companies was officially announced during the recent Formnext trade show, which ran earlier this month in Frankfurt, Germany.

More detail about the collaboration will be released in the coming months, DSM said.

“We at Shapeways believe that the power of additive manufacturing and simplified product creation increases scalability and greatly enhances traditional manufacturing solutions,” said Greg Kress, CEO at Shapeways. “By collaborating with DSM, a highly esteemed science-based company, Shapeways’ B2B solutions will continue to scale the accessibility of 3D printing across a multitude of sectors.”

Founded in 2007, Shapeways is headquartered in New York City, with manufacturing facilities in Long Island City and the Netherlands.