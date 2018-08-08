Dri-Air Industries founder Charles Sears passes away

August 8, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Charles Sears, the president of dryer manufacturer Dri-Air Industries Inc., passed away on August 5 at age 78.

An engineer with a BSME degree from Northeastern University in Boston and an MME degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Sears entered the plastics industry in 1970, and rose to hold senior positions with such plastics industry companies as Polymer Machinery, Automated Assemblies, and Nelmor (AEC).

Sears started East Windsor, Conn.-based Dri-Air in 1985 and it quickly became a leading supplier of drying systems for the plastics industry. Sears had over 40 years of experience in the design and manufacturing of drying systems, and held several patents.

Dri-Air is a family owned and operated business; Sear’s wife Esther manages the accounting and son Jason, who has been with the company 27 years, manages the company operations. The firm has 27 employees.