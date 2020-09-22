Davis-Standard to host virtual plastics extrusion seminar in October

Extrusion and converting technology manufacturer Davis-Standard LLC has announced that it will present its Basics of Plastics Extrusion seminar next month virtually. The three-day interactive seminar scheduled for Oct. 6- 8, 2020, will cover the fundamentals of plastics extrusion, the composition and properties of various polymers, and the mechanics of essential downstream processes.

Session topics will include extruder components, temperature control, control systems, maintenance practices, and screw and die design. In addition, all participants will see a virtual borescoping and lab demonstrations, and receive a virtual tour of Pawcatuck, Conn.-based Davis-Standard’s manufacturing and technical facilities.

“This seminar has been extremely beneficial to customers who seek to improve the knowledge base of their engineering and operational teams to strengthen overall productivity,” said John Christiano, Davis-Standard’s vice president of extrusion technology. “Although the seminar will be in a virtual format this year, it still contains the same amount of robust instruction and interaction with our engineering and technical teams.”

Daily instruction will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m. for a total of 15 training hours. The fee is US$695 per person; discounts are available for groups of three or more from the same company. Course books and materials are included. Class size is limited to promote student and teacher interaction.

For enrollment details and more information about this seminar, click on this link.