Davis-Standard to be systems integrator for Prodigi die system

Extrusion machinery maker Davis-Standard LLC is now a systems integrator of Nordson’s EDI Prodigi die system, which is said to be a more responsive APC (automatic profile control) die for cast film, sheet and extrusion coating applications.

The die, which was tested and proven at Davis-Standard’s lab in Fulton, N.Y., is three to five times faster than previous heated die bolt type systems. The new APC uses a direct motorized bolt adjustment for instant modification versus slower responding heaters used in current thermal bolt models.

“The Prodigi die, when integrated with Davis-Standard’s control system, is able to achieve APC control specification in a few minutes compared to more than 10 minutes when using a heated die bolt, depending on the situation,” said Rick Keller, Davis-Standard’s vice president of market development for converting systems. “We look forward to demonstrating these results to the industry and integrating the Prodigi die into our machinery portfolio. Being the process control system integrator of EDI/Nordson in this endeavor as well as other vendors for major developments enables us to deliver value-added technology to our customers.”

Davis-Standard is headquartered in Pawcatuck, Conn.