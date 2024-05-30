Davis-Standard hits sustainability milestone in North America

All of the company's North American facilities are now powered by 100 per cent carbon-free electricity.

Davis-Standard LLC, the Pawcatuck, Conn.-based maker of extrusion, converting, and thermoforming equipment, says that all of its North American facilities are now powered by 100 per cent carbon-free electricity.

In a statement, company officials said that the transition represents a “decisive step” towards reducing its carbon footprint and mitigating climate change impacts. “This milestone aligns with [our] overarching sustainability goals and demonstrates [our] dedication to operating in an environmentally responsible manner,” they said.

Davis-Standard achieved this goal by purchasing Green-e certified Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) for its Pawcatuck, and Fulton, N.Y., facilities. These RECs guarantee that the electricity used in these locations is generated from renewable sources, such as wind or solar power, further solidifying Davis-Standard’s commitment to sustainable energy practices.

Additionally, Davis-Standard’s Greater Toronto Area operations – which consist of Brampton Engineering, Deacro Industries, and Gamma Machinery – utilize electricity sourced from hydroelectric sources.

Advertisement

The statement added that the transition complements Davis-Standard’s existing ISO 14001-certified facilities and its Maillefer brand’s EcoVadis Silver Award.

“This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainability and underscores our dedication to reducing our environmental impact,” said Davis-Standard CEO Giovanni Spitale. “By transitioning to renewable energy sources and leveraging green certifications like Green-e and ISO 14001, we are taking proactive steps towards building a more sustainable future for generations to come.”