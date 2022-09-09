Davis-Standard launches global sustainability initiative

The extrusion and converting equipment maker has committed to reaching a series of objectives by the year 2025.

Pawcatuck, Conn.-based Davis-Standard LCC, a manufacturer of extrusion and converting equipment, has unveiled a new global sustainability initiative that prioritizes resource conservation, and supports circular economy initiatives, social responsibility, and business collaboration.

“As a company, Davis-Standard is accelerating efforts to cultivate best practices and machinery innovation that aligns with United Nations (UN) sustainable development goals,” said company CEO Giovanni Spitale. “We have a collective responsibility to provide technology that enables forward-thinking solutions to complex challenges such as food security, reliable energy sources, and strategic infrastructure.”

The firm has prioritized sustainability efforts along with safety, quality, and productivity to address the needs of its customers, Spitale continued, while playing what it calls “an active role” itself. “As a result, we have already made significant advances in our machinery development regarding reduced waste, energy efficiency, and increased recyclability,” Spitale said.

Spitale said that Davis-Standard has committed to the following objectives by the year 2025:

Advertisement

Direct R&D funding, targeting five per cent of sales revenue, toward sustainable equipment development. Efforts will focus on further expanding customer use of recycled content, reducing material waste, and efficient use of energy and process structures to support the circular economy.

Increase procurement of carbon pollution-free electricity to 100 per cent of Davis-Standard’s total energy usage.

Host “Davis-Standard Community Days” to support every community in which Davis-Standard is located. Each facility will identify and complete two environmentally-conscious activities per year.

Achieve ISO 14001 certification at all of its global facilities.

More information is available at www.davis-standard.com/sustainability/.