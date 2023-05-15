Davis-Standard facility achieves ISO 14001 certification

The manufacturing plant in Fulton, N.Y., is the third of the company's facilities to attain that certification.

Extrusion machinery and converting equipment maker Davis-Standard LLC has attained ISO 14001 certification at its manufacturing facility in Fulton, N.Y.

Officials with Pawcatuck, Conn.-based Davis-Standard said that this is the third of its facilities to become ISO 14001-certified, in addition to facilities in Finland and Switzerland. All of Davis-Standard’s global facilities are slated to become ISO 14001-certified by 2025, they said.

“ISO 14001 certification directly aligns with our sustainability efforts concerning safety, quality and productivity to address customer needs while also strengthening internal practices,” said Giovanni Spitale, Davis-Standard CEO. “Every aspect of our business at all Davis-Standard facilities must support industry-wide quality standards in order to fulfill the value proposition we offer customers. This includes focusing on equipment development and manufacturing efforts that reduce waste, improve energy efficiency and recyclability.”

At the core of ISO certification is the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, Davis-Standard said.