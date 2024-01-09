Davis-Standard expands global service capabilities

In a move that aims to deliver better line efficiency and lower operating costs to its customers, Pawcatuck, Conn.-based extrusion machine builder Davis-Standard LLC has expanded its service and support capabilities.

In a Jan. 9 news release, company officials said the firm has invested in one global service team, critical spare parts inventory, new service products, and advanced digital infrastructure. These enhanced capabilities are designed to support all equipment manufactured by Davis-Standard and its subsidiaries, including Maillefer.

Davis-Standard’s investment spans into four core areas. First, an expanded network of expert service technicians to ensure localized support for customers – for U.S.-based customers, Davis-Standard said, the goal is to have a Davis-Standard certified technician within a three-hour radius of customer sites. Second, the company now stocks 1000+ critical spare parts in its VIP program for its customers, ensuring a 24-hour part availability at predictable costs. Third, to minimize unplanned downtime and increase line performance and throughput, Davis-Standard is offering a series of preventative maintenance programs customers can choose from, including rebuild and repair programs. Lastly, the company says it has “significantly invested” in a Service Cloud, advanced data analytics, and remote monitoring/IOT capabilities – coupled with the digital transformation, Davis-Standard said, the increase in sustaining innovations, such as product upgrades, ensures the complete life cycle of the equipment is optimized.

“We’ve restructured internally and expanded our service offerings to ensure unparalleled operational excellence for our customers,” said Zachery Ament, global service president. “Buying equipment from us means a lifelong partnership geared towards enhancing customers’ line efficiency at a competitive total cost of ownership and fostering future innovations.”