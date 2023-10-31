Davis-Standard buys Extrusion Technology Group

Extrusion equipment and converting systems maker Davis-Standard LLC has acquired Extrusion Technology Group (ETG) for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 1943, ETG operates in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. The company’s portfolio covers extrusion equipment and downstream processing equipment under the Battenfeld-Cincinnati, Exelliq (formerly known as Greiner Extrusion) and Simplas brands. ETG also makes tooling and dies for the pipe, profile, film and sheet markets.

Gerold Schley, CEO of ETG, will join the Davis-Standard senior leadership team and continue to manage the ETG business after closing of the transaction.

“We have long admired ETG’s capabilities and highly engineered products and are thrilled to welcome ETG into the Davis-Standard family of brands,” Davis-Standard CEO Giovanni Spitale said in a news release. “The acquisition of ETG will be highly complementary and diversifying to our fast-growing enterprise, and we believe it will allow Davis-Standard to provide a broader and deeper product portfolio to our customers.”

Davis-Standard plans to establish the ETG business as a standalone segment, Spitale added. “We believe that the combination of our world-class engineering capabilities, our global scale, and the sharing of best practices will only enhance our ever-expanding value proposition in the extrusion value chain,” he said.

Advertisement

Davis-Standard is headquartered in Pawcatuck, Conn., and has manufacturing and technical facilities in the U.S., Canada, China, Germany, Finland, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company produces extrusion equipment and converting systems for the infrastructure, building and construction, consumer products, medical, and packaging sectors.