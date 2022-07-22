Davis-Standard appoints new chief information officer

New hire Christian Eidt will be responsible for transforming the extrusion machinery maker's IT capabilities.

Extrusion machinery maker Davis-Standard LL has named Christian Eidt as its new chief information officer, responsible for transforming IT capabilities as the company moves toward what it calls “an increasingly digital and data-enabled industrial environment.”

In a July 21 news release, officials with Pawcatuck, Conn.-based Davis-Standard said Eidt will be responsible for IT strategy, corporate systems, data and analytics, and cyber security.

“Chris brings a high level of strategic IT leadership and digital transformation expertise to our team,” said Giovanni Spitale, Davis-Standard’s CEO. “We look forward to him directing this new area of focus as we take advantage of systems and technology platforms as powerful business enablers.”

Eidt comes to Davis-Standard from FactSet Research Systems, a supplier of financial data and software, where he was senior vice president of strategic planning and business transformation. He also has 25 years of experience in the media and advertising industry, serving in multiple finance and technology roles within CBS Corp., and as CIO at OUTFRONT Media.

Eidt is a graduate of the Boston College Carroll School of Management.