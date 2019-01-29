Davis-Standard adding lab capabilities to its technical centre

January 29, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Extrusion machinery maker Davis-Standard LLC is making lab capability upgrades to its technical centre in Pawcatuck, Conn.

By the end of the first quarter of 2019, Davis-Standard will offer trials for its Davis-Standard Helibar groove feed extruder and the DS Activ-Check control system for continuous extruder monitoring.

“These technologies have been proven in the field and we’re pleased to offer experimentation in our technical centre,” said John Christiano, Davis-Standard’s vice president of extrusion. “We’re firm believers in partnering with customers to make processes better and in maximizing their capital investments. I am eager for customers to use both the Helibar and Activ-Check in establishing performance baselines during real-world trials.”

The Helibar extruder is the next generation in Davis-Standard’s groove feed extruder offering. The dimensions of the extruder in the lab will be 65 mm with a 36:1 L/D. With the Helibar design, helical grooves inside the barrel run along the entire barrel bore – the technology can increase extruder output rates while improving energy efficiency and reducing barrel and screw wear.

The company’s DS Activ-Check system, meanwhile, will be mounted on a 4.5-inch (114 mm) extruder. “Using a continuous monitoring platform, the DS Activ-Check strengthens preventative and predictive maintenance for extruder operation,” Christiano said. “Operators can monitor key mechanical and electrical components of the extruder and gearbox and receive early notification of potential component failure to prevent unscheduled downtime. Users can obtain notifications via e-mail and text, and can remotely monitor conditions via smart devices or remote PCs.”

Davis-Standard designs, develops, and distributes extrusion and converting technology. The company has manufacturing and technical facilities in the U.S., Canada, China, Germany, Finland, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Davis-Standard is represented in Canada by Auxiplast Inc., of Sainte-Julie, Que.