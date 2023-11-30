Davis-Standard achieves ISO 14001 certification for Connecticut HQ

The company's Pawcatuck HQ joins its locations in New York state, Finland, Germany, and Switzerland, which are already ISO 14001 certified.

As part of its defined 2025 ESG commitments, extrusion and converting machinery maker Davis-Standard LLC has achieved ISO 14001 certification at its headquarters in Pawcatuck, Conn.

The company’s Pawcatuck facility joins its locations in Fulton, N.Y., Vantaa, Finland, Dusseldorf, Germany, and Ecublens, Switzerland, which are already ISO 14001 certified.

ISO 14001 is an internationally recognized standard for environmental management systems, emphasizing a systematic approach to managing environmental impact, and all of Davis-Standard’s global manufacturing sites are slated to become ISO 14001 certified by 2025, company officials said in a Nov. 30 news release.

“The ISO 14001 certification for our Pawcatuck facility is a testament to our ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability into every aspect of our business, be it in new machines or retrofit upgrades to process biopolymers or circular economy structures to energy-efficient and waste-reducing equipment designs,” said Davis-Standard CEO Giovanni Spitale.

In addition to achieving ISO 14001 certification, Davis-Standard says that it is “actively pursuing” initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint as it relates to the use of carbon pollution-free electricity at its facilities.