Curbell Plastics buys distributor Nationwide Plastics

August 30, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Plastic product distributor Curbell Plastics Inc. has purchased Nationwide Plastics Inc., a full-service distributor with extensive plastic part fabrication and precision machining capabilities, for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition adds Nationwide Plastics’ 50-plus employees and three facilities – in Arlington and Houston, Tex., and Jackson, Miss. – to the national Curbell distribution network, which now numbers 22 locations. Curbell has its own location in Arlington, and the two Arlington locations will eventually combine to form the largest Curbell branch, Curbell said in an Aug. 26 statement.

Founded in 1942, Curbell is headquartered in Orchard Park, N.Y., and distributes performance plastic sheet, rod, tube, film, adhesives, sealants, and prototyping materials for manufacturing. It also offers fabrication and machining services that include complete CNC plastics machining, and many different types of plastics molding and processing.

Curbell said that Nationwide Plastics will operate as a division of Curbell for the immediate future, and that customers of each company will continue to receive access to both organization’s technically trained sales and business development teams, as well as the Curbell and Nationwide Plastics e-commerce websites.

“We’re confident Nationwide Plastics customers will quickly see that the service level they’re used to will get even better as we combine our resources and talents with Curbell,” Nationwide Plastics vice president Chris Jones said in the statement.