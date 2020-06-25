Covestro CEO Markus Steilemann named as new head of PlasticsEurope

June 25, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Dr. Markus Steilemann, CEO of material supplier Covestro, has been named as the new president of PlasticsEurope, the association of plastics manufacturers in Europe.

Steilemann, 50, has been appointed for a three-year term. He succeeds Javier Constante of Dow Chemical.

In a statement, PlasticsEurope said that Steilemann “wants to focus the work of the association even more on driving sustainability and in particular the circular economy.”

“Given the many global challenges, plastics are vital to create a truly sustainable future and to make the circular economy the new guiding principle,” Steilemann said. “In this context, it is important to use end-of-life materials and waste as a resource for new products. Under no circumstances should they continue to enter the environment uncontrolled. In addition, plastics as particularly sustainable material must be used in as many areas as possible. This is how our industry can and will help Europe move towards sustainability.”

In addition to his new position at PlasticsEurope, Steilemann has also recently been elected as vice-president of the German Association of Chemical Industries (VCI). He is also a member of the board of the European Chemical Industry Council (Cefic) and Chairman of SusChem, the European Technology Platform for Sustainable Chemistry.

PlasticsEurope, with centres in Brussels, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan and Paris, represents around hundred companies that produce more than 90 per cent of polymers in the 27 EU member states, as well as Norway, Switzerland, Turkey, and the UK.