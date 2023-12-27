Cornerstone buys impact-resistant window maker Eastern Architectural Systems

Canadian Plastics

Cornerstone is said to be the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., said to be the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, has acquired Eastern Architectural Systems (EAS), a manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“EAS is an excellent strategic fit for Cornerstone Building Brands and advances our strategy to increase exposure to high-growth regions with value-add products,” Cornerstone president and CEO Rose Lee said in a Dec. 20 news release. “This acquisition complements our existing portfolio of impact-resistant products and enables a stronger presence in the rapidly growing Florida region.”

EAS is headquartered in Fort Myers, Fla.

Headquartered in Cary, N.C., Cornerstone’s plastics products include vinyl siding, windows, doors, fencing and railing.

