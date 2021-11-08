Conair Group names Jason Ganim as president

Auxiliary equipment maker Conair Group has a new president.

The Cranberry Township, Pa.-based company has named Jason Ganim to the role effective Nov. 8.

In a Nov. 8 news release, Conair officials said that Ganim’s background “includes almost 30 years of success in sales, management and executive leadership, as well as a degree in finance”.

“We interviewed many highly qualified candidates from a number of industrial equipment companies and several other industries,” said Kirk Winstead who has been Conair president since 2018, while also serving as president and COO of Conair’s parent company, IPEG Inc.

“Our key objective was to attract an accomplished executive with a proven track record of leadership and delivering consistent results in a competitive environment. As Conair continues to experience phenomenal growth, we need to expand our capacity to serve our customers and maximize our effectiveness across the business. Jason Ganim brings to us leadership experience across a number of industrial and manufacturing businesses, as well as an eagerness to learn all about our industry, products and customers.”

Most recently, Ganim was a senior executive for Cleveland, Ohio-based Transtar Industries, a distributor of automotive aftermarket parts. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Georgia.

Conair makes resin drying, blending, feeding, conveying/material handling equipment, heat-transfer systems and temperature-control equipment, granulators and downstream/upstream extrusion systems. The company is represented in Ontario by by Dier International Plastics Inc., and in Quebec by Industries Laferriere.