Conair adds new service rep for Canada, Northeastern U.S.

January 22, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Auxiliary equipment maker Conair Group has contracted FinCap Electrical and Mechanical Inc., of Newmarket, Ont., to handle installation, automation, control, and repair services for its equipment in Canada and the Northeastern U.S.

“Adding FinCap as another trained and qualified service contractor further strengthens Conair customer support and reduces service response time not only in Southern Ontario and Quebec, but also south of the border, in the Northeastern and North Central U.S.” said Brian Dowler, Conair Group’s vice president for aftermarket services. “The FinCap organization is a great addition to our service team, offering over 30 years of both electrical and mechanical experience to plastics processors. They can handle everything from simple installations and startups to plant relocations or new system integrations.”

FinCap is headed by Andrew Finlay, president, and Evan Cappuccitti, vice president.

According to Conair’s service manager Jay Kriner, FinCap has signed on just in time to take advantage of some of Conair’s newest service tools, including Help Lighting and ProntoForms.

Help Lightning is an “augmented reality” app that operates on desktop computers, cell phones, and tablet devices, Kriner said. “Each call visually connects customers and service technicians in the field with factory-based Conair specialists. Using the camera on the remote device, Help Lighting projects an image of the caller’s situation onto Conair support screens, enabling Conair specialists to project a helping hand onto theirs.”

Data from these service calls, including text, photos, and equipment readings, are automatically tracked, recorded, and stored using ProntoForms. “We use the ProntoForms app to ensure service consistency, regardless of the type of service being performed, whether it’s installing and commissioning equipment, conducting training, or performing a MachineHealth assessment audit,” Kriner said.

Conair is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pa. The company is represented in Canada by Dier International Plastics Inc. in Ontario and the central provinces; Industries Laferriere Inc. in Quebec and Eastern Canada; and Turner Group Inc. in Alberta and B.C.