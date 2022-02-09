Comar expands internationally with acquisition of Ireland’s APL

In a move that marks its first global expansion, medical device and specialty packaging molder Comar has acquired Automatic Plastics Ltd. (APL), an Ireland-based contract manufacturer of injection molded products primarily for the medical device and pharmaceutical sectors.

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

APL was founded in 1972 and operates out of an ISO 13485 certified production facility in Wicklow, Ireland that houses 30 injection molding machines ranging from 25 to 485 tons with expertise in design and development, overmolding, two-shot molding, automation, desiccant handling and packaging, and custom printing.

“The combination of APL and Comar enhances Comar’s medical device and pharmaceutical packaging manufacturing expertise and represents the first step in its global expansion,” Comar officials said in a Feb. 8 news release. “With Ireland being one of the world’s major medtech and pharmaceutical industry hubs, the acquisition provides an exceptional foundation for Comar to supply its multinational customers and grow in European healthcare markets.”

Advertisement

The combined company will have 11 manufacturing facilities and over 1,200 employees worldwide, the news release continued.

Comar is headquartered in Voorhees, New Jersey, has ten manufacturing plants, and uses injection molding, injection blow molding, injection stretch blow molding, and extrusion blow molding.