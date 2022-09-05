Cold Jet building new headquarters

The dry ice technology supplier is consolidating two Cincinnati-area facilities into one location.

Due to what it calls rising product demand, dry ice technology supplier Cold Jet has announced plans to invest US$4.9 million in a new headquarters in Loveland, Ohio, near Cincinnati.

The new facility will consolidate the existing headquarters in Loveland and manufacturing in nearby Milford, Ohio, and will house company headquarters, manufacturing, and production under one roof.

The 107,440-square-foot facility will add 67 new employees to Cold Jet’s workforce, and is due to open by the end of August 2023.

Cold Jet – which was founded in 1988 – has grown its workforce by over 30 per cent in the last 10 years in the Greater Cincinnati area, and has now physically outgrown its spaces, company officials said. Demand for the firm’s dry ice technology as a non-abrasive way for cleaning molds and parts has grown by about 18 per cent during the past two years, they added.

“While Cold Jet has grown to 300 employees with 13 centers of excellence in 10 countries, our roots are in Cincinnati,” Christian Rogiers, Cold Jet’s senior vice president of global marketing, said in a news release. “Our new global headquarters will serve as a true reflection of Cold Jet’s innovative, green technologies as well as our people’s values.”