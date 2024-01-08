Chinaplas trade show returns to Shanghai

After a six-year hiatus, the 2024 edition of the show will be held in all 15 exhibition halls of the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

After a six-year absence, Chinaplas, the world’s largest annual plastics trade fair, is moving back to Shanghai for 2024 following its most recent staging in Guangzhou last year.

Chinaplas 2024 will be held from April 23 to 26, occupying all 15 exhibition halls of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Hongqiao, Shanghai. The total exhibition area of more than 380,000 square meters (more than four million square feet) is 11 per cent larger than the last time that Chinaplas was held in Shanghai, which was in 2018.

The show is expected to receive more than 4,000 exhibitors from around the world, Chinaplas organizers said in a statement.

“Chinaplas has reached a new record high in terms of exhibition area and the number of visitors, giving us great confidence and determination,” said Ada Leung, general manager of show organizer Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd. “With the accumulated market demands and expectations for the show, returning to Shanghai means a fresh start and brand-new journey to us.”

Advertisement

Prior to the COVD-19 pandemic – which caused the show to be cancelled in 2020 and 2022 – Chinaplas used to rotate annually between Shanghai and Shenzhen. On average, the fair has over 150,000 attendees and several thousand exhibiting companies.

The online pre-registration to Chinaplas 2024 has started. All visitors are required to pre-register and reserve the entry dates in advance for admission correspondingly. Click on this link to pre-register now for an admission ticket.