Chinaplas 2022 postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions

The Chinaplas 2022 trade show, slated for April 25-28 in Shanghai, has been postponed to an unscheduled new date, as China tightens restrictions to try to control the spread of coronavirus.

“In view of the latest COVID development and the further tightening of the pandemic control measures in Shanghai and other provinces of China, and to protect the health and safety of all show participants as well as to ensure the best participation results for our exhibitors and visitors…[the show] will be postponed,” event organizer Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd. said in a March 18 statement.

New dates and other details of the exhibition “will be announced soon,” the statement continued.

The 2021 edition of Chinaplas went ahead in Shenzhen in southern China last year; the 2020 edition of the show was postponed and then eventually cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Chinaplas show is the world’s largest annual plastics trade fair, regularly drawing about 160,000 attendees each year.