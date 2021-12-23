Change of brand strategy for the Wittmann Group

In a move designed to highlight its goal of offering complete plastics processing solutions, Austria-based Wittmann Group is dropping the Battenfeld brand name from its injection molding machinery.

In a Dec. 23 news release, company officials said the branding change will start on Jan. 1, 2022, and is expected to completed by the K 2022 trade fair in October. There will be no changes in the organization of the companies within the Wittmann Group, the statement continued, and all company names will be left unaltered by the brand strategy change.

“With the integration of Battenfeld machines into the extended product portfolio of the Wittmann Group [in 2008], the company has so far consistently pursued a two-brand strategy in its external appearance: Wittmann for all products around injection molding machines and Wittmann Battenfeld for injection molding machines and injection molding processes,” the company said. “To highlight the significance of the injection molding machine for the future development of the company, the brand name Wittmann Battenfeld was originally chosen, preferred and used deliberately in communication.”

But in recent years, the company said, the organization has shifted to being able to offer “complete solutions from a single source”. “In due consideration of this development, the ‘one-stop-shop’ advantage is now to be given special emphasis by a uniform brand designation and colour scheme for the entire product range,” it said. “This is why the Wittmann Group has decided to use the Wittmann logo for all of its advertising activities and product lines in future.”

Wittmann is represented in Canada by Wittmann Battenfeld Canada Inc., which is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ont.