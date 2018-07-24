Call for entries for SPE Thermoforming Division’s annual Parts Competition

July 24, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

The Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) Thermoforming Division is now accepting entries for its annual Parts Competition, which showcases advances in thermoforming design and applications. The submission deadline is Aug. 31, 2018.

Parts entered in the competition will be on display during the 26th SPE Thermoforming Conference, which will be held on Sept. 24 to 26 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Tex. Awards for the winning parts will be presented at a dinner on Sept. 25 at AT&T Stadium.

Competition entrants may submit parts in several categories, depending on the type of thermoforming operation:

Roll-fed categories are Industrial, Medical, or Food.

categories are Industrial, Medical, or Food. Heavy-gauge categories are Vacuum Form, Pressure Form, and two new categories: Twin Sheet and TPO.

categories are Vacuum Form, Pressure Form, and two new categories: Twin Sheet and TPO. Combined. Entrants may submit parts that are comprised of recycled material (minimum 40 per cent recycled content), offer value-added assembly features, or exhibit innovative characteristics.

“Product innovation is a key theme in the planning of the 2018 conference,” said Steve Clark, SPE Thermoforming Parts Competition Chair. “We are seeking parts that will promote the industry’s commitment to expanding the versatility of the thermoforming process to make new and exciting applications possible.”

Guidelines for competition entrants and the required product entry form can be found at this link.

All product images and descriptions must be emailed to Steve Clark at sclark@monark-equip.com by the August 31 deadline.