Bunting Magnetics rebrands on its 60th anniversary

August 8, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Magnetic technology supplier Bunting Magnetics Co. is marking its 60th anniversary by undergoing a group-wide rebranding, bringing all subsidiaries under the single brand name of “Bunting”.

Founded in Chicago in 1959, Bunting – which is now headquartered in Newton, Kansas – has expanded into multiple locations in the U.S. and the United Kingdom, and has also acquired several different companies over the years which retained their original names, each operating as a “Bunting Magnetics” company. “Now, rather than having multiple names to differentiate between divisions, each division will be described as Bunting – Newton, Bunting – Redditch, and so on,” the company said in an Aug. 8 press release.

In total, Bunting’s five divisions are Bunting – Newton in Newton, Kansas; Bunting – Elk Grove in Illinois; Bunting – DuBois in Pennsylvania; Bunting – Berkhamsted in Hertfordshire, England; and Bunting – Redditch in Redditch, England.

The decision to rebrand was made with the goal of “uniting all companies associated with the Bunting brand under one name, eliminating confusion for customers and establishing the Bunting brand as a world force,” the company added.