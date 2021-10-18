Bunting acquires U.K.-based magnet supplier MagDev

In a deal that allows it to expand its magnetic solutions, especially in relation to soft magnet materials, magnets manufacturer Bunting has acquired U.K.-based magnet manufacturer MagDev Ltd.

The terms of the deal have not been announced.

According to a news release from Bunting, MagDev was part of the Delta Magnet group of companies, based in Swindon, England. The facility features testing and in-house machining facilities as well as over more than 12,000 square feet of warehouse space. MagDev is an industrial magnets manufacturer specializing in supplying permanent magnets, magnetic assemblies and soft magnetic solutions in various shapes, sizes and grades.

Magnetic applications engineers from MagDev will be joining the Bunting office at Berkhamsted, U.K., the news release said.

“The acquisition of MagDev expands our range of magnetic solutions, especially concerning soft magnet materials,” said Simon Ayling, Bunting’s European managing director. “The present demand for magnet application engineering has never been higher. The addition of the MagDev products and, more importantly, the technical team significantly expands our magnet knowledge and capability.”

Bunting is headquartered in Newton, Kansas.