Brueckner Group USA buys new, larger headquarters in Dover, N.H.

In a move that enhances its North American footprint, processing machinery maker Brueckner Group USA Inc. has announced plans to move into a new, larger facility in Dover, New Hampshire by the end of 2022.

Purchased in December 2021, the new site has 72,000 square feet of space compared to the 20,000 square feet at the company’s previous premises in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and includes an additional14-acre lot for future expansion.

Brueckner Group USA sells and services the Brückner Group GmbH family of products in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, which includes Brückner Maschinenbau, Brückner Servtec, Kiefel Technologie, and PackSys Global.

In a May 17 news release, Brueckner officials said the “focal point” of the building will be the tech centre with several full-scale production machines and services for Kiefel’s plastic and fiber thermoforming technology, Brückner Maschinenbau’s KARO 5.0 lab stretcher as well as a Brückner Servtec workshop for clip and chain refurbishment, and additional lab machines to further local R&D in cooperation with customers and universities.

“The new, much larger facility will allow Brueckner Group USA to bring additional capabilities to the important North American market,” Matt Sieverding, president/CEO of Brueckner Group USA, said in the news release. “Accelerated by the COVID pandemic, the reshoring trend of manufacturing requires the suppliers to also shorten their support lines.”

The company now has more than 35 service techs to support the product lines.