Blow molder Hub Plastics buys Midwest Container

The acquired company will be known as Hub Plastics-Midwest.

In a move that expands its presence in the Midwest region, Ohio-based blow molder Hub Plastics has acquired Midwest Container and Industrial Supply Co., a St. Louis-based manufacturer of plastic bottles.

The financial details were not disclosed.

Midwest Container manufactures plastic bottles in high- and low-density polyethylene, clarified polypropylene, and PET. The company produces 300 different configurations of rigid plastic bottles and offers custom production, including bottle design, SLA models and prototype molds.

Hub produces blow molding stock as well as custom bottles and jars in HDPE, LDPE, PP, PET, styrolux, and post-consumer resins.

“Both companies have significant overlap in customer base and suppliers,” officials with Hub said in an April 11 news release. “[The] purchase of Midwest Container adds complementary product offerings [that Hub] has yet to manufacture until now.”

Midwest Container owner and president Kent Meentemeyer, who has been with the company for more than 40 years, plans to retire, the release added.