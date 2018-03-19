Big turnout for Arburg’s Technology Days

March 19, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Injection molding machine maker Arburg Arburg GmbH + Co. KG drew approximately 6,300 invited guests from 54 nations to the most recent staging of its annual Technology Days event in Lossburg, Germany.

Held from March 14 to 17, the event showcased the company’s latest developments, in more than 50 exhibits.

The largest number of overseas contingents – with around 160 and 100 participants respectively – came from the U.S. and China. The largest number of guests from Europe were invited by the subsidiaries in Switzerland (around 200), France (around 185), Poland and the Czech Republic (each around 130) as well as the Netherlands and Austria (each around 100).

“The share of foreign visitors has steadily increased over the years, reaching 43 per cent this year,” said Michael Hehl, Arburg managing partner. “For every second visitor, this is their first visit to the Technology Days and the first opportunity to get to know our products and services as well as our company up close and personal.”

The event featured expert presentations, a special show on service, company tours, and a special “Efficiency Arena” that featured five different lightweight construction technologies and six new digital assistance packages.