Berry Global to shutter 15 plants

Berry Global is closing 15 of its plastics plants across the world in a cost-cutting measure, the company said during its second quarter results, although which plants are being shuttered – and how many employees will be affected – has not been announced.

“Our cost actions include the rationalizing of 15 facilities across the world, moving business to more efficient cost facilities, and other labor cost reductions from improved productivity,” the May 4 second quarter release said. “These cost savings initiatives are expected to provide annualized cost savings of US$115 million and we expect to realize US$70 million in fiscal 2023.”

The Evansville, Ind.-based plastics processing company has locations in 34 U.S. states; and in Ontario (North Bay, Toronto, and Orillia), Quebec (Waterloo), and Alberta (Edmonton) in Canada.

The company report declines in sales in categories such as consumer packaging, international; consumer packaging, North America; health, hygiene, and specialites; and engineered materials.

Berry has more than 265 facilities around the world in total.