Berry Global sets 2050 net-zero emissions goal

Plastics packaging supplier Berry Global Group Inc. has set a goal of achieving net-zero emissions across its global operations and value chain by 2050.

In a June 29 news release, the Evansville, Ind.-based company also set a 2050 goal of reducing its total Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by over 90 per cent and neutralizing its remaining residual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

“Reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 is critical to avoiding the most catastrophic environmental, social, and economic impacts of climate change,” CEO Tom Salmon said in the release.

Compared to a 2019 baseline, Berry’s climate targets – validated by the Science Based Targets initiative – aim to reduce operational Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 25 per cent and absolute supply-chain Scope 3 GHG emissions 25 per cent by 2025. To date, the company says it has reduced Scope 3 GHG emissions from its supply chain by 9 per cent and Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by an impressive 21 per cent, expecting to achieve its science-based target of a 25 per cent reduction from 2019 prior to its 2025 goal.

Scope 1 emissions are defined as those direct emissions that are owned or controlled by a company, whereas Scope 2 and Scope 3 indirect emissions are a result of the activities of the company but occur from sources not owned or controlled by it.

According to Berry, its emissions reduction strategies primarily fall under three categories:

Circular plastics: drive circularity and reduce GHG emissions by moving away from virgin, fossil fuel-based plastic and using lighter weight, less carbon-intensive, circular materials, including recycled plastics and bio-based plastics made from renewable resources, like used cooking oil. Value-chain engagement: because most of the company’s value-chain emissions come from purchased goods and services, work with customers to develop lower-carbon solutions and suppliers to provide lower-carbon materials and services. Cleaner energy: increase investment in renewable energy to decrease use of fossil fuels, minimize the environmental impact of energy sources vital to manufacturing, continually improve energy efficiency to reduce overall energy dependence, and take steps to electrify processes within operations that consume gas and fuel.

Berry operates 265 locations around the world, and makes injection molding, blow molding and thermoforming products.